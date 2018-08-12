Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Rule Out Germany Role But Sees Immediate Future at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out his interest in becoming the next coach of the German national team, but has insisted that while he is committed to Liverpool, it will not be any time soon.

Current Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low's position was brought into question following the former reigning champions' disappointing showing at this summer's World Cup, where the 2014 winners were dumped out of Russia in the group stages.

With the potential uncertainty surrounding the position, the Anfield favourite's name - who has been linked with the job before - was, somewhat unsurprisingly, brought into contention as someone who could lead the new generation of German football.

However, with his current deal tying him to Liverpool until 2022, and the Reds boss receiving significant financial backing during the recently closed transfer window, it seems Klopp plans to remain with the north west outfit for the long haul.

Although, while speaking to Welt am Sonntag, the 51-year-old refused to rule out the possibility of "one day" coaching his home nation.

“If I am asked one day and I am available then I would think about it," he said.

“But am I thinking about it right now, in my current situation when I am tied to Liverpool for the next four years and because Germany have just played a bad World Cup? No. I'm not available.”

It has been another summer of transition for the Merseysiders following the disappointment of losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid earlier in the year, with the German overseeing a £177m spending spree.

And despite previously admitting his destain for the modern day transfers in the Premier League, Klopp knows he must move with the times.

"I still do not like it [spending big]," he added. “But I cannot say now ‘we will not go there’ because my job is to make Liverpool as strong as possible.

“Regarding our net spend in the past transfer windows, we are still far behind any of our rivals. The quality of the players is now there, but the quality of a team depends on whether the players can reach their potential.”