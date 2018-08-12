Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Rule Out Germany Role But Sees Immediate Future at Liverpool

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out his interest in becoming the next coach of the German national team, but has insisted that while he is committed to Liverpool, it will not be any time soon. 

Current Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low's position was brought into question following the former reigning champions' disappointing showing at this summer's World Cup, where the 2014 winners were dumped out of Russia in the group stages. 

With the potential uncertainty surrounding the position, the Anfield favourite's name - who has been linked with the job before - was, somewhat unsurprisingly, brought into contention as someone who could lead the new generation of German football.

However, with his current deal tying him to Liverpool until 2022, and the Reds boss receiving significant financial backing during the recently closed transfer window, it seems Klopp plans to remain with the north west outfit for the long haul.

Although, while speaking to Welt am Sonntag, the 51-year-old refused to rule out the possibility of "one day" coaching his home nation.

“If I am asked one day and I am available then I would think about it," he said.

“But am I thinking about it right now, in my current situation when I am tied to Liverpool for the next four years and because Germany have just played a bad World Cup? No. I'm not available.”

It has been another summer of transition for the Merseysiders following the disappointment of losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid earlier in the year, with the German overseeing a £177m spending spree. 

And despite previously admitting his destain for the modern day transfers in the Premier League, Klopp knows he must move with the times. 

"I still do not like it [spending big]," he added. “But I cannot say now ‘we will not go there’ because my job is to make Liverpool as strong as possible.

“Regarding our net spend in the past transfer windows, we are still far behind any of our rivals. The quality of the players is now there, but the quality of a team depends on whether the players can reach their potential.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)