Liverpool 4-0 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Romp to Victory Over Hapless Hammers

Liverpool sauntered past West Ham United in their first Premier League match of the season on Sunday, as Jurgen Klopp's side got their title challenging campaign off to the perfect start.

First half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané gave the Liverpool a comfortable first half lead, as West Ham failed to withstand the barrage of attacking play from the hosts. The Senegalese sensation doubled his tally midway through the second half, as the Reds slipped into cruise control. Substitute Daniel Sturridge put the icing on the cake with a late goal.

While Liverpool slowed down their pace considerably after building their lead, Jurgen Klopp's side looked comfortable throughout the match, with the Hammers failing to cause Alisson any problems on debut.

Check out of breakdown of the game below...

LIVERPOOL





Key Talking Point





Heading into the match, the big question was whether Jurgen Klopp's side would be able to provide defensive stability to match their attacking endeavour. Well, Alisson certainly had a quiet afternoon, to the extent he could have been forgiven for unfolding a deckchair, before

working his way through the Sunday supplements with an ice cold Caipirinha in hand.

While the Hammers admittedly didn't offer much going forward, the pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez looked solid - especially with Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner offering cover while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson marauded up the wings. Liverpool are still in need of a centre-back to match van Dijk's calibre, but Gomez definitely impressed.

Another key talking point is Klopp's bizarre, double-fist pump action celebration for Mané's goal, which will no doubt be a staple GIF of Reds' fans by the end of the day. Please never do that again, Jurg.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (8), Gomez (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7), Milner (8), Wijnaldum (6), Keita (9*), Mane (8), Salah (7), Firmino (7)





Substitutes: Henderson (6) Shaqiri (6) Sturridge (7)

STAR MAN - The buzz surrounding Naby Keita's arrival at Anfield certainly seems to be justified, as the midfield maestro looked immediately at home in the heart of midfield. The former RB Leipzig man simply ran the show for Liverpool, and his scything pass to Andrew Robertson was instrumental in Salah's opening goal.

Here's how his performance went down on social media:

Naby Keita is absolutely brilliant. — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) August 12, 2018

I love the way the rest of the Premier League don't know how good Naby Keita is yet. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 12, 2018

A dialog screen just popped up, offering Naby Keita to choose a higher difficulty on FIFA. — Paul (@Kolology) August 12, 2018

Jordan Henderson watching Naby Keita play his role seamlessly, whilst also passing the ball forward.. pic.twitter.com/i3UUm48OxE — 90min (@90min_Football) August 12, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Georginio Wijnaldum by no means had a poor afternoon against the Hammers. However, the Dutchman became started to make some sloppy errors in the second half - blazing a wild shot over the bar and making clumsy challenge or two when put under pressure.

WEST HAM







Key Talking Point





Having brought in a host of exciting new signings, all the talk around the Hammers was around whether their players would have time to gel. By the looks of things, Manuel Pellegrini's side still need to spend some more minutes on the training to improve their cohesion, as the side often looked to be on completely different wavelengths.





Of course, it would be very harsh to the Hammers' quality on this match alone. Opening away to a rampant Liverpool as an unenviable task for any side, and the east Londoners are likely to be a far different side when on home turf.

Perhaps the most disappointing factor for West Ham fans will be the performance of Jack Wilshere, who simply disappeared for much of the game. Player Ratings

Starting XI: Fabianksi (6), Fredericks (4), Balbuena (5), Ogbonna (5), Masuaku (6), Rice (5), Noble (4), Wilshere (5), Antonio (5) , Anderson (4), Arnautovic (5).

Substitutes: Snodgrass (5) Yarmolenko (5) Hernández (5). STAR MAN - Arthur Masuaku was the pick of a bad bunch against the Reds, and showed exactly the kind of grit and determination that his side will need if they're to improve on last season's struggles. Marking Salah is probably not on many defender's to-do-list, but Masuaku put in a credible display against the Egyptian sensation.





Here's how the Frenchman's performance went down on social media (in general not at all well, that's how):

Masuaku and Antonio both need to be dropped next week — will earle (@willearle_) August 12, 2018 Masuaku scares me when he plays Left Back. How long is Cresswell out? — Malky ⚒gbsct⚒gbsct⚒ (@AtomicNova) August 12, 2018 Why is Pellegrini taking Anderson off? He's been their best player by miles, masuaku also played really well — Josh (@_JoshJNester) August 12, 2018 Masuaku shielding the ball brilliantly there ⚽️ — hollseey (@hollseey) August 12, 2018 WORST PLAYER - West Ham's big money midfield signing Felipe Anderson had a tricky Premier League debut, as his attempts to drive his side forward were continually halted by the Reds defence. The former Lazio man went down far too easily under little contact, and will need to toughen up sooner rather than later if he's to be a Premier League hit. Marko Arnautovic is also a real contender, having spurned a key opportunity in the first half, and losing his composure repeatedly in the second half with a series of needless fouls.

Looking Ahead





Liverpool will look to keep their positive forward momentum a week on Monday when they face trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson's side looked strong in their 2-0 opening day win over Fulham, and could well cause the Reds some trouble.





West Ham will aim to bounce back next Saturday afternoon, when they welcome Bournemouth to the London Stadium. The Cherries eased past Cardiff City in their first game of the season, and the Hammers will need to be on top form to earn a victory.