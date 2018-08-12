Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri Claims His Side Can Beat 'Anyone in the World' Ahead of PL Opener

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Liverpool new boy Xherdan Shaqiri has stated that his team 'can beat anyone in the world', with the Switzerland international clearly in an optimistic mood since arriving at Anfield from Stoke in a £13m deal.

In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, the former Bayern Munich forward said he feels his new teammates are good enough to battle with BarcelonaReal Madrid and the aforementioned Bayern. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Shaqiri said, "For me, nothing is impossible. We can be everything we want to be. We beat Manchester City in the league and the Champions League last season so I think we can beat anyone in the world. 

"It has to be our ambition to compete with the best and to go on the field against whoever we play trying to win the game and dominate the game. 

"Our aim is to win as many titles as possible. That is the goal of the club now and we are looking forward to the season.”

JEFF KOWALSKY/GettyImages

The 26-year-old Swiss, who suffered relegation with the Potters last season and faced some criticism from former teammate Charlie Adam, can play anywhere along the front line, enhancing Jurgen Klopp's attacking depth significantly. 

On what he hopes to achieve in his first season on Merseyside, Shaqiri, who scored a bicycle kick on his debut against Man Utd, said, "We want to compete with the biggest teams like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona. 

"They are the best teams in the world and Liverpool is also one of them. We have to try and win every game because all of them are important. Our goal is to try and win every game.”

Shaqiri's Liverpool career gets underway with a tricky tie against West Ham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. 

The £13m man is expected to get some minutes alongside fellow newcomers Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Fabinho, although the latter may require a late fitness test. 

