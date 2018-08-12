Marco Silva Claims His Everton Side Were 'Better' Than Wolves Despite Draw on Saturday

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Everton manager Marco Silva believes his side were the better team despite failing to take home three points in their opening fixture of the Premier League season against newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Toffees took the lead twice during the match on Saturday, with new signing Richarlison scoring both goals. However, Everton were pegged back on both occasions by a hardworking Wolves side who refused to accept defeat and were ultimately good value for a point.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Silva spoke to the press after the match and while the Portuguese manager praised his opposition, he insisted his side were superior.

"I saw fantastic attitude and spirit in our squad. Even with the 10 men we were better. We started to grow during the game," he told BBC Sport (via Sports Mole).

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Phil Jagielka's red card was a harsh decision. Not only the red card but they scored from the free kick. We changed some things at half time and did very well in the second half. We suffered together and in the end we had the best chances to score.

"If someone had to win, it should be our team. But Wolves played well. We worked together and helped each other."

Silva also praised the form of Richarlison and backed the winger to enjoy a successful season for the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I don't have doubts. Even when he doesn't score he works really hard to help his team," Silva said of his £35m summer acquisition. "I'm sure the fans will be proud of him. He did very well. He worked hard, which is what I expect from him."

Everton take on Southampton at Goodison Park next weekend in their first home match of the season.

