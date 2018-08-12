'The Next Pirlo, No Joke': Arsenal Fans Desperate to See Youngster Start Against Manchester City

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Benjamin Franklin once said: "Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." 

However, there is a third thing which is always certain - English football fans losing their minds over an exciting young player.

A number of youngsters enjoyed incredibly promising pre-seasons this summer, but one of the more exciting performers was new Arsenal signing Matteo Guendouzi. The 19-year-old put in a number of fantastic performances for his new club this summer, and fans are desperate for Guendouzi to be given the chance to start against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Fans have been going crazy over the midfielder, comparing him to the likes of Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit and Andrea Pirlo. No pressure though, right?

Arsenal are beginning a new period in their history following the departure of legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Unai Emery has arrived at the club and wasted no time in rejuvenating the squad, with Guendouzi being just one of many arrivals this summer.

He featured heavily in pre-season, and fans were ecstatic with their new curly-haired starlet. His combination of physicality and technical ability led fans to believe he was a hybrid of Pirlo and Vieira, with some fans getting a little too into that idea...

You can keep that mental image to yourself, thank you very much.

Nevertheless, Guendouzi deserves a lot of credit for his performances this summer. The majority of fans are desperate to see Guendouzi start their game against Manchester City, which would be a huge test for the youngster.

Fans have often been disappointed with Arsenal's central midfielders, but Guendouzi looks to have captivated the supporters, who want to reward him with what would arguably be his biggest challenge to date in the clash with Manchester City

Imagine Paul Merson trying to wrap his head around that Twitter handle.

.

Arsenal's official website published a piece by Edward Stratmann which referred to Guendouzi as Arsenal's standout performer of the summer. Many fans have been waxing lyrical about Guendouzi, and will be keeping their fingers crossed to see his name on the team sheet against Manchester City.

