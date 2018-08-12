'The Next Pirlo, No Joke': Arsenal Fans Desperate to See Youngster Start Against Manchester City

Benjamin Franklin once said: "Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

However, there is a third thing which is always certain - English football fans losing their minds over an exciting young player.

A number of youngsters enjoyed incredibly promising pre-seasons this summer, but one of the more exciting performers was new Arsenal signing Matteo Guendouzi. The 19-year-old put in a number of fantastic performances for his new club this summer, and fans are desperate for Guendouzi to be given the chance to start against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Fans have been going crazy over the midfielder, comparing him to the likes of Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit and Andrea Pirlo. No pressure though, right?

That Guendouzi kid is the next Pirlo, no joke. With Torriera only recently joining from his World Cup rest, Guendouzi could well start against Man City. — Arsenal2Ö11 (@AntiBarca2011) August 1, 2018

Arsenal are beginning a new period in their history following the departure of legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Unai Emery has arrived at the club and wasted no time in rejuvenating the squad, with Guendouzi being just one of many arrivals this summer.

He featured heavily in pre-season, and fans were ecstatic with their new curly-haired starlet. His combination of physicality and technical ability led fans to believe he was a hybrid of Pirlo and Vieira, with some fans getting a little too into that idea...

I don’t wanna overhype a player, let them deal with their own career at their own pace.

But I am quite sure Zidane & Pirlo made love 20 years ago and Guendouzi is their secret child. — ArsenalCreator (@ArsenalCreator1) August 1, 2018

You can keep that mental image to yourself, thank you very much.

Nevertheless, Guendouzi deserves a lot of credit for his performances this summer. The majority of fans are desperate to see Guendouzi start their game against Manchester City, which would be a huge test for the youngster.

Fans have often been disappointed with Arsenal's central midfielders, but Guendouzi looks to have captivated the supporters, who want to reward him with what would arguably be his biggest challenge to date in the clash with Manchester City

I’m not saying it’s time to overhype guendouzi, I’m just saying it’s time to buy his shirt, make him your lock screen and change the twitter handle to guendouziology — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) August 1, 2018

Imagine Paul Merson trying to wrap his head around that Twitter handle.

Guendouzi honestly looks like he’s been a part of this team for years. Constantly free on the pitch, fantastic passing range and can beat a man too. It’s incredible that he’s only made 23 professional appearances. Still early days, but looks like a superb acquisition for £7m. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 4, 2018

Guendouzi strides around the pitch like a man who has been playing for Arsenal at the top level for years. Confidence.



Should start vs City. — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) August 4, 2018

Man Guendouzi plays some stunning football ⚪⚪⚪ — AubaArsenal (@arsenal_auba) August 4, 2018

Guendouzi is the best central midfielder at the club — 'Bold and Brave' (@patrick42uk) August 4, 2018

Arsenal's official website published a piece by Edward Stratmann which referred to Guendouzi as Arsenal's standout performer of the summer. Many fans have been waxing lyrical about Guendouzi, and will be keeping their fingers crossed to see his name on the team sheet against Manchester City.