N'Golo Kante Reveals How His Role Will Differ at Chelsea Under Sarri Following Huddersfield Goal

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has confirmed that fans can expect to see him playing in a new position under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

During their Premier League clash with Huddersfield, Kante was seen playing in a more advanced role on the pitch and even managed to net the opening goal of the game.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

He was interviewed by beIN Sports after the match, and was asked about his role under Sarri. He responded: “I think it was important to start very well, I think we came in the game very well.





“We go into half time with two goals and I think we manage the game second half, it was a good victory and it’s a good start to the season.

“Yes it’s a new manager, a new system, I play a little bit more forward. I need to adapt in this role and I will give my best in this position for the team and I hope we can keep doing good things for the future.

“Yes I try to find the striker, to be more offensive, to cause problems for the opponents and I think today started well and I hope for the next game vs Arsenal we can have a good result.”

Since arriving in the Premier League, Kante has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. However, under Maurizio Sarri, Kante will be expected to operate in a more advanced role, similar to Sarri's use of defensive midfielder Allan at Napoli.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Allan was used as a box-to-box powerhouse who was expected to exert his influence on the game both in defence and in attack, and it appears as though Kante will be a perfect fit for this role at Chelsea.

He regularly found himself in promising attacking positions during the game against Huddersfield, and his partnership with new signing Jorginho already appears to be developing perfectly.