N'Golo Kante Reveals How His Role Will Differ at Chelsea Under Sarri Following Huddersfield Goal

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has confirmed that fans can expect to see him playing in a new position under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

During their Premier League clash with Huddersfield, Kante was seen playing in a more advanced role on the pitch and even managed to net the opening goal of the game.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

He was interviewed by beIN Sports after the match, and was asked about his role under Sarri. He responded: “I think it was important to start very well, I think we came in the game very well.


“We go into half time with two goals and I think we manage the game second half, it was a good victory and it’s a good start to the season.

“Yes it’s a new manager, a new system, I play a little bit more forward. I need to adapt in this role and I will give my best in this position for the team and I hope we can keep doing good things for the future.

“Yes I try to find the striker, to be more offensive, to cause problems for the opponents and I think today started well and I hope for the next game vs Arsenal we can have a good result.”

Since arriving in the Premier League, Kante has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. However, under Maurizio Sarri, Kante will be expected to operate in a more advanced role, similar to Sarri's use of defensive midfielder Allan at Napoli.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Allan was used as a box-to-box powerhouse who was expected to exert his influence on the game both in defence and in attack, and it appears as though Kante will be a perfect fit for this role at Chelsea.

He regularly found himself in promising attacking positions during the game against Huddersfield, and his partnership with new signing Jorginho already appears to be developing perfectly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)