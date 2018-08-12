Pellegrini Determined to Help Jack Wilshere Return to the England Squad After West Ham Arrival

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that his training methods will help Jack Wilshere on his quest to return to the England squad.

Wilshere has not been part of the national team since late 2016, with his last appearance coming in June of the same year. A combination of injuries and lack of form has seen Wilshere struggle to convince Gareth Southgate that he is ready for a call up to the squad.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

According to The Daily Mail, Pellegrini has given Wilshere a special training routine, with the sessions all centred around maintaining long-term fitness.

The staff at West Ham are closely monitoring Wilshere's fitness, personalising these sessions to accommodate the player's condition and needs.

Pellegrini is quoted as saying: "He is only 26 years old and he was very unlucky in some seasons with so many injuries that he had, but he continued being a different player.

"Jack, in the eight or 10 years that he played for Arsenal, he's a different player. Maybe he will not work exactly the same as the rest of the squad.

"I'm not scared because the last two seasons he played a lot of games. At Bournemouth (on loan) and at Arsenal he didn't have too many injuries. He's a young player. He knows his body and I hope that he will be fit for most of the season.

"Every day we have the players on the GPS and we know the most amount of metres he does before he has a rest. So that, with the fitness coach and the sport science, will manage his work.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"The technical players make the difference and Jack is the special player that makes different things. So in the way he continues playing every weekend, his performance will be better and I'm sure he will have an option to return to the England squad."

Wilshere has missed an astonishing 1013 days of his career as a result of various injuries, and will be hoping that these sessions give him the chance to perform at the highest level once again.