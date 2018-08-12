Real Madrid Not Giving Up on Eden Hazard as Report Claims Club Could Lodge One Final £200m Bid

Real Madrid are refusing to accept defeat this summer in their attempts to secure the signature of Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

According to the Sunday Express, despite the English deadline for transfers passing, Los Blancos still view the Belgian playmaker as the most suitable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus earlier in the summer.

Eden Hazard's game by numbers vs. Huddersfield:



100% take-ons completed

34 touches

23 passes

6 take-ons

1 foul won

1 shot

1 assist



And that was in 14 minutes. pic.twitter.com/bfF1MFrzVn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 11, 2018

Hazard came off of the bench and quickly had an effect, setting up Chelsea's third for Pedro as the Blues breezed to a comfortable opening day victory at Huddersfield.

Maurizio Sarri has stated the London club's position to refuse any incoming offers before the European transfer deadline on the 31st August. It had been previously reported that Real's valuation of Hazard had been closer to £150m, whilst Chelsea desired a fee closer to £200m; which the Spanish giants might now be ready to meet.

#Hazard just ran past 4 players with ease before being brought down...add another zero to that contract offer #cfc — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) August 11, 2018

Sarri in regards to Hazard's future said: "Hazard is with us, It is not a problem, I have spoken with him three or four times. He never said anything about the market. He is happy to stay here."

The report claims Real's board will hold a meeting to propose one final bid in an attempt to lure Hazard away from Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid have already welcomed one Chelsea player this window with the acquisition of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois; for a fee of £35m. Hazard's fellow countryman refused to train with Chelsea as a ploy to force the clubs hand, which was successful.

Courtois could make his first appearance in the UEFA Super Cup against former club Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.