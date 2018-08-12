Report Claims Chelsea Failed With €100m Bid for World-Class Goalkeeper Before Striking Kepa Deal

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Chelsea made history when they smashed the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on deadline day, but they would have set the bar even higher had Jan Oblak not rejected their advances earlier in the window.

Maurizio Sarri's new side were forced to move quickly to bring in a new world class shot stopper with only hours left in the window after Thibaut Courtois' much maligned departure to Real Madrid, and according to the TimesAtletico Madrid keeper Oblak was their first choice.

But after Chelsea met the Slovenian's contracted €100m release clause, Oblak decided to reject the London club's last minute advances, in favour of Champions League football with Atletico - and was promptly rewarded with vastly improved terms at his current club. 

Chelsea then swiftly turned their attentions to another goalkeeper in Spain, Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga, activating his release clause of €80m - around £71m - to bring him to London.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

In doing so, they surpassed the £65m transfer record for a goalkeeper set by Liverpool's deal for Alisson - who they had reportedly looked at earlier in the window as a potential alternative to Courtois -  less than three weeks earlier.

Atletico have done well to keep their top talent in spite of high profile interest this summer. Oblak follows Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann, who reportedly knocked back Manchester United and Barcelona respectively, in signing a new contract with the Madrid side.

Kepa, meanwhile, made his Chelsea debut against Huddersfield on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet as Sarri's side kicked things off with a 3-0 win.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)