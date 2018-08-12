Spurs Fans Hail 'Immense' Performance From Hugo Lloris Following Win Over Newcastle

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans took to social media after Saturday's opening day win over Newcastle United to praise the performance of World Cup-winning shot-stopper, Hugo Lloris. 

Lloris started on his return from World Cup duty at St. James' Park, where a Jan Vertonghen header crossed the line to give the Lilywhites an early lead. The Magpies rallied with a quick equaliser through Joselu, though it would be Dele Alli's header midway into the opening period that gave Tottenham the points. 

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Spurs fans have hailed their skipper for many years and they would've been relieved to see him back between the sticks after winning the World Cup in Russia with France. 

Lloris made several key stops in what was a tricky afternoon for Spurs, including one vital save to deny Chelsea loanee Kenedy in the second half. 

Moving into their new stadium, Spurs will hope to improve on recent successes in the Premier League and Champions League. Lloris, one of the best keepers in England's top flight, will surely be at the heart of Tottenham's exploits. 

Here are some of the best reactions from Lloris' performance over the weekend from social media: 

Tottenham will have to wait till mid-September to officially play in their new ground, in a tasty encounter with Liverpool. Until then, Spurs return to Wembley next week for a clash against newly promoted Fulham, hoping to make it two wins on the spin. 

