Spurs Fans Hail 'Immense' Performance From Hugo Lloris Following Win Over Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur fans took to social media after Saturday's opening day win over Newcastle United to praise the performance of World Cup-winning shot-stopper, Hugo Lloris.

Lloris started on his return from World Cup duty at St. James' Park, where a Jan Vertonghen header crossed the line to give the Lilywhites an early lead. The Magpies rallied with a quick equaliser through Joselu, though it would be Dele Alli's header midway into the opening period that gave Tottenham the points.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Spurs fans have hailed their skipper for many years and they would've been relieved to see him back between the sticks after winning the World Cup in Russia with France.

Lloris made several key stops in what was a tricky afternoon for Spurs, including one vital save to deny Chelsea loanee Kenedy in the second half.

Moving into their new stadium, Spurs will hope to improve on recent successes in the Premier League and Champions League. Lloris, one of the best keepers in England's top flight, will surely be at the heart of Tottenham's exploits.

Here are some of the best reactions from Lloris' performance over the weekend from social media:

Hugo Lloris is the best keeper in the world. His has World class saves EVERY game. 🤲🏼 #Tottenham #Spurs #Lloris — Lars Honeytoast (@skuddaskudda) August 11, 2018

Lloris has looked like a man reborn since the World Cup 👏 — Freddie ⚖️ (@Freddie_LR) August 11, 2018

Lloris has been immense today. — adub (@AlanWindham) August 11, 2018

Masterclass Lloris — Adr ⭐️ ⭐️ (@AStrasseele) August 11, 2018

World cup winner Hugo Lloris is deffo an improvement over 2017/18 Hugo lloris. — ~ (@Ali_Thfc) August 11, 2018

What a great game Lloris has had. — Andrew (@AndrewStraits) August 11, 2018

Tottenham will have to wait till mid-September to officially play in their new ground, in a tasty encounter with Liverpool. Until then, Spurs return to Wembley next week for a clash against newly promoted Fulham, hoping to make it two wins on the spin.