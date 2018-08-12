Unai Emery Names Shock Candidate to Fill Problem Left Back Position in Sunday's Clash With Man City

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Unai Emery has made it clear that Danny Welbeck is part of his plans in his first season at Arsenal - but has hinted he may be used in the unfamiliar position of left-back against Manchester City

With Sead Kolasinac injured and Nacho Monreal still some way from fit, there is a wide open berth at left back against the champions, and there is no clear taker, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner looking the likely options. 

Emery, though, suggested the solution to the minor crisis could come from an unlikely source in Welbeck, telling the Telegraph:

 

“Danny Welbeck is one of the players who has a multi-position possibility: right winger, left winger, striker, and also Thursday, he worked with us at left-back.

“And his performance was good. I like this: to help positions across the team with positive spirit. For me, it’s clear. On Thursday, the transfer window closed, and our players will stay with us.”

Welbeck's current Arsenal deal is up next summer, and he was expected by many to depart the club in the transfer window.

But Emery's words come after he told the BBC upon the closure of the Premier League transfer window that the 27-year-old would not be among the players leaving for European suitors, and as such, all signs point to him being given a chance under the new manager. 

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Beyond the option of left back, it is apparent Emery is keen on Welbeck as an option in his front three - so it should come as no surprise should he feature a good deal more than previously expected, even with he world class options of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him.

