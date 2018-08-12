Unai Emery Pleads With Arsenal to Keep Star Midfielder as He Enters Final Year of His Contract

Unai Emery has declared his desire to keep Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal, but insists he will not be the one to handle the contract negotiations.

Ramsey has entered the final year of his current deal with the club, and has been linked with a move away to the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester United. However, Emery is desperate for Ramsey to renew his deal and remain at the club.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The new Arsenal manager was asked about Ramsey's future during a news conference before his side's clash with Premier League champions Manchester City, and is quoted by The Sport Review as saying: "That’s not my work. For me it’s very important he stays with us.





“His experience here at Arsenal and the Premier League is very important and will give us all the information and performances in his quality. Then, the contract is for speaking with the club and the players.”

The report also mentions that Arsenal are believed to be discussing a new contract with Ramsey, although this has not been officially confirmed as of yet.

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 and, after a handful of loan moves, became a key player for the Gunners. Since making his debut in 2008, Ramsey has gone on to make 331 appearances for the club, scoring 59 goals and creating a further 57 for his teammates.

The Welshman's versatility has seen him fielded in every area of the midfield, meaning he is an incredibly useful player in Arsenal's squad. Last season, Ramsey made 32 appearances, netting 11 goals and 12 assists, and even captained the side against Huddersfield in their final Premier League match of the season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He is incredibly popular amongst fans, as the supporters voted Ramsey as their Player of the Season last year, which is the second time he has won the award. He is incredibly important to the club, and fans will be desperate to see Ramsey sign a new long-term contract.