6 of the Best Moments From the Opening Weekend of Premier League Action

There's nothing quite like a dose of Premier League football to help combat anyone still suffering from the post World Cup blues, and the opening weekend lived up to all expectations with 25 goals hitting the back of the net across the country.

Although there were no major surprises on matchday one, fans were treated to more than a handful of moments which only reinforced claims that the top flight in England is still the best league in the world.

So with that in mind, here's a look at six of the best talking points for the Premier League's curtain-raiser weekend.

Best Goal

There is an air of excitement surrounding Vicarage Road this season after a busy transfer window, and expectations would have only increased after their opening match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watford outclassed the travelling Seagulls to claim a comfortable 2-0 win, but the focus rightly centred around man of the match Roberto Pereyra who scored two goals for this first time in his career to ensure all three points stayed in Hertfordshire.

Both strikes saw the former Champions League finalist work his way into space before finding the back of the net, but few goals this weekend matched Pereyra's first, where the midfielder volleyed the ball into the top corner directly from a corner.

Best Assist

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is someone who certainly divides opinion in north London, and many fans expect that the Ivorian will drop back to the bench once World Cup star Kieran Trippier returns to full fitness.





But the former Paris Saint-Germain full-back hasn't done himself any harm in showing what he can bring to Mauricio Pochettino's side going forward, by popping up with a world class - albeit far from flashy - assist for Spurs' winning goal against Newcastle.





The ball broke towards Aurier close to the right wing and the 25-year-old showed incredible technique to hit it first time on the half volley, swinging the ball straight into the danger area. The pinpoint cross was met at the back post by Dele Alli who fired Spurs back into the lead and to all three points.

Best *Almost* Own Goal

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech largely impressed on the opening weekend by helping to stop Manchester City's comfortable win at the Emirates becoming a rugby score.





But the veteran shot-stopper was close to providing one of the biggest gaffes in Premier League history during the first half, with an attempted pass going just inches away from Čech's far post.





To make matters worse, summer signing Bernd Leno was left watching from the sidelines and the German's former club Bayer Leverkusen took to social media to poke even more fun at Čech by reminding Gooners that they do have a goalkeeper in their ranks who can play out from the back.

In case you all were wondering how to play out of the back... pic.twitter.com/LZkxznsGPs — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 12, 2018

Best Premier League Debut

There were a number of debutants who impressed supporters on the opening weekend, with Everton's Richarlison scoring two goals while Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was a constant thorn in the side of Manchester United.

But no one made an impact in their first ever Premier League match quite like Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rúben Neves. Having spent one season at Molineux in the Championship, the Portugal international stepped up with ease and commanded the midfield on Saturday.

Neves also popped up with a trademark strike from outside the box direct from a free kick to cancel out Richarlison's first goal, with Wolves fighting back after going behind once again to rescue a point later in the match.

Best Goalkeeping Display

Goalkeepers Alex McCarthy and Joe Hart had a game to remember on the opening weekend after stellar performances from the two ensured that points had to be shared between Southampton and Burnley at St. Mary's Stadium.

There was a total of 34 shots on target throughout the 90 minutes - more than any other game this weekend - but the two Englishmen stood firm, making a number of top-class saves to provide the Premier League's first stalemate of the season.

Best Social Media Reaction

The role of Premier League footballers on social media is becoming an increasingly important aspect of their career, and few players could write a "How To" on gaining followers on Twitter quite like Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy.

After missing the majority of last season through injury, Mendy quickly became a fan favourite for his interactions on social media - something which Pep Guardiola admitted he wants to discourage during a post-match interview on Sunday.

But Mendy opted to overlook his manager's advice and respond to Guardiola on Twitter, something which didn't go unnoticed by fans across the world.

I will I promise 😁💙 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) August 12, 2018

With City looking set to walk to another Premier League title this season, even with stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, the World Cup-winning left back will undoubtedly be one of the must-follow footballers this season.