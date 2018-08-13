Alan Shearer Admits He 'Fears for' Tottenham After Looking at Summer Business

Former Newcastle forward Alan Shearer says Tottenham will be made to pay for not bringing in a single new face this summer.

The Londoners started their season with a win, beating the Magpies 2-1 at St James Park on Saturday. But Shearer reckons they will look back on their lack of enthusiasm in this year's summer market with regret.

“Spurs got off to a winning start without playing too well but I really think they will regret not buying anybody this summer," the English legend wrote in his column for The Sun on Sunday.

“Yes, they did great business getting big stars players Harry Kane, Davinson Sanchez, Kieran Trippier and of course Mauricio Pochettino to sign new contracts at the end of last season. But you have to freshen it up with one or two players.

“I remember when we won the league at Blackburn in 1994-95 and Ray Harford made a big mistake by not adding to that squad and giving everybody another opportunity. The following season Manchester United won the title back.

"It’s the same with Spurs. If Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City feel they had to strengthen, why didn’t Tottenham? I fear for them that later in the year, when the games start coming thick and fast in all the competitions, it is a mistake that will start to show.”

The Lilywhites made Premier League history at the close of the recent window as they became the first team to make zero signings in a summer transfer period. Yet they still boast a very good squad despite their lack of midyear recruitment and could challenge for honours.

Only time will tell whether or not they will suffer as a result of their failure to strengthen, but Shearer could be on to something.