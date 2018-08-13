Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Issues Tactics Warning to Unai Emery Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has issued a warning to new boss Unai Emery, stating he will need to make some crucial strategic decisions for the game against Chelsea this coming weekend.

In his opening game for the Gunners yesterday, Emery's side went down 2-0 to last season's champions Manchester City, creating only a few goalscoring chances of their own during the match.

Unai Emery is the first Arsenal manager to lose his opening league game since Steven Burternshaw in March 1986.



Not the ideal start to life in Premier League. 😕 pic.twitter.com/bBsmL9ptbt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 12, 2018

Anyone who watched the game can probably agree that Arsenal could've conceded more goals to Pep Guardiola’s side, who began the season where they left off last year, but some last ditch defending and Petr Cech's heroics kept it to only two.





After their tough start to the season, it doesn't get much easier with an away trip to Chelsea on Saturday, with a genuine possibility of losing their opening two fixtures of the season.





Former Gunners hero Wright believes his former side paid the price for not being sure of their roles against the defending champions.

“At this level against this Manchester City team you need to 100 per cent execute the game plan,” he wrote on Twitter.

“For large parts of that game I didn't know what that was and you get punished for that tactical uncertainty.

“There are some big positional and personnel decisions to be made ahead of the Chelsea game on Saturday.

At this level against this Man City team you need to 100% execute the game plan. For large parts of that game I didn't know what that was and you get punished for that tactical uncertainty. Two positives (Guendouzi not hiding & Torreira debut), gutted for Ainsley + (1/2) — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 12, 2018





“Patience required but Unai will be under no illusions after watching that game today.”





However on a side note, the former striker stated that he was pleased with some specific aspects of the performance, especially two new summer additions made by Emery.





Nineteen-year-old Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi and pint-size Uruguayan Lucas Torreira made their first competitive appearances in north London, and the former England international liked what he saw.





“Two positives were Guendouzi not hiding and Torreira making his debut but gutted for Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ injury,” he added.

“Guendouzi showed some serious character at only 19 years of age.

“He made mistakes but never went into hiding, kept his head up, always wanted the ball and kept trying.”

Chelsea beat Huddersfield 3-0 in their Premier League opener and will welcome the Gunners to Stamford Bridge this coming Saturday in the day's late kick off at 5.30pm.