Manchester City midfielder David Silva has announced his retirement from the Spanish national side.

The player, who has been through a challenging year personally, also had a very disappointing World Cup with La Roja. Silva has decided follow the likes of Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique and close the curtains on an impressive career at international level.

Silva was part of Spain's best-ever international contingent and leaves as their fourth highest scorer with 35 goals in 125 appearances for the nation he helped fire to World Cup glory eight years ago. He also played a part in two successful Euro campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

The City star made the announcement via his official Twitter account on Monday:

Silva, 32, spent 12 years as part of the Spanish setup, making his debut in a 1–0 friendly loss to Romania in 2006. He has been with City for the last eight years and has seen plenty of success there as well, having won three Premier League titles and three League Cups.