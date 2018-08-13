Dele Alli Insists Spurs Are 'Happy' Despite Lack of Transfer Activity After Scoring in Newcastle Win

Dele Alli is adamant Tottenham's players are not annoyed by the way the transfer window transpired, despite becoming the first Premier League club not to sign a single player in the summer since the current window was adopted in 2003.

Alli scored the winning goal at Newcastle on Saturday as Spurs got their campaign off to a positive start with a 2-1 victory at St James' Park.

Tottenham's focus has been on strengthening from within, retaining targeted players and tying others to new contracts. Alli insists that he is happy with his current crop of teammates.

"We're happy that we know how we want to play, that philosophy. We like playing together, we enjoy it, so we'll just focus on what we have to do on the pitch," the England international said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"We don't get caught up in what's going on around. Everyone is dedicated to Tottenham, everyone wants to help the team. All we can do is keep working, keep improving."

This will be the third consecutive season in which Tottenham compete in the Champions League - something which has never happened before in the history of the club.

However, Alli wants to turn this impressive consistency into silverware.

"Every season since I've been here I feel as though we've improved, but we want to start winning things," he said. "We keep coming close, but now we've got to start winning trophies."

Tottenham host Fulham next weekend in what will be their final match at Wembley before moving into their new stadium.