Former Spurs Stars Back World Cup Hero to Be Key Man in North London This Season

Former Spurs stars Jamie Redknapp and Robbie Keane have given their backing to Dele Alli following the impressive performance that saw the midfielder score the second goal of his side's new Premier League campaign.

The England international was on target for Tottenham against Newcastle on Saturday, handing them the lead after Joselu had cancelled out Jan Vertonghen's early opener, ultimately helping the Londoners to a 2-1 opening weekend victory.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

While Spurs didn't buy any players in the recent window, Redknapp claimed the Lilywhites could still have a good season - predicting that Alli's goals will be crucial to their ambitions.

"He looked sharp," the pundit said to Sky Sports. "He ghosts into the box and it's what he does so well. We saw it in the World Cup as well. It's a brilliant header, make no mistake about it. It wasn't an easy one because he's got to head it back across the goal, but he makes it look so easy. It's a really accomplished finish.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard did it for years. Getting 10 or 15 goals from midfield is invaluable. He's only 22. You have to check yourself sometimes and realise how much he has already done at such an early age. He's an incredible performer."





Keane, meanwhile, says he expects Alli to take the scoring burden off of Harry Kane somewhat.

"Alli's always going to score goals because he gets in such great positions," the former Spurs striker added. "We saw that against Newcastle and it was the same at the World Cup. I can see him having a big season this year, scoring a lot of goals to help take the burden off Kane a bit.

"There's always so much pressure on him to score goals so to share it out would help, and Alli is quite capable of doing it."