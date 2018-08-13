Jamie Carragher Criticises New West Ham Signing After Lacklustre Performance Against Liverpool

August 13, 2018

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised new West Ham signing Jack Wilshere, claiming Hammers fans have made better signings than the 26-year-old midfielder in the summer window.

Arsenal academy graduate Wilshere made his competitive debut for West Ham against Liverpool on Sunday, and was somewhat anonymous throughout as the home side romped to a 4-0 victory. 

While many hailed the signing of Wilshere on a free transfer from Arsenal as smart business, Carragher seems not so impressed.


Speaking on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC), Carragher said: ''I don't think it's as good a signing as people are saying. He's still got to bring a lot more. If I was a West Ham fan I'd more excited about the wide players than Jack Wilshere.''

Wilshere was far from the only signing the Hammers brought in during a busy transfer window. Manuel Pellegrini's side also acquired goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski, centre-back Issa Diop, as well as wingers Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko, with the two latter players most likely to excite fans this season according to Carragher.

Wilshere hit the headlines after opening up about his departure from Arsenal. 

The one-time wonderkid described how in January he was was ready to sign a new contract at his boyhood club. However, following what he controversially described as the 'sacking' of Arsene Wenger, Wilshere found himself out of favour and decided to leave the north London club.

