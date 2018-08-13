Liverpool Set for Selection Headache as Goalkeeping Duo Linked With Anfield Exit Door

Liverpool stars Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have recently been heavily linked with moves away from the club, offering the decision makers at Anfield an entirely new goalkeeping headache to the one that faced the club at the start of the summer.

All the talk surrounding the club at the end of last season surrounded who would be brought in to replace Karius following his high-profile errors in the Champions League final, with AS Roma's Alisson Becker the eventual signing to appease fans' concerns.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

But Liverpool potentially now face an equally big problem with their selection as both Karius and Mignolet are being targeted by clubs across Europe.

Despite links with a return to Germany, Karius has most recently been tipped to join Beşiktaş on a season-long loan, reports Turkish daily Fanatik. The Black Eagles are currently on the hunt for a new shot-stopper after Fabricio joined newly promoted Fulham.

Meanwhile, Napoli have reportedly revived their interest in Belgium international Mignolet. The Italian side have scouted the 30-year-old before and despite signing Udinese pair Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis, Carlo Ancelotti's side could try and sign the Liverpool star this summer.

There’s also ‘no pressure’ on Alisson because Mignolet and Karius have been bad, apparently. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 12, 2018

Mignolet's agent even came out in an attempt to help push through a move to Stadio San Paolo, claiming that the goalkeeper was waiting for an offer from the Partenopei.

"Mignolet likes Napoli and the admiration is not new," agent Nico Vaesen told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "Napoli have enquired about the boy on several occasions in previous transfer windows.

"However, there is nothing guaranteed about his move to Napoli at the moment and we will have to wait for the next few days to see whether they will make an offer. Considering that the market will close soon, they will have to make a move soon if we want to further the negotiations for everyone to reach an agreement."

Although both Karius and Mignolet will be happy to move away from Liverpool in search of first team football, it seems increasingly unlikely at this stage of the summer that both players will be allowed to leave the club.