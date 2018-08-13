Liverpool Willing to Listen to Offers for Out-of-Favour Defender Before European Deadline Passes

Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for 32-year-old defender Ragnar Klavan, according to a report from the Liverpool Echo.

The Premier League's transfer window closed last Thursday, but players can still leave for other clubs around Europe until August 31 and Klavan could soon be on the move with the Reds intent on selling several players this month.

Klavan joined Liverpool from German side FC Augsburg in 2016 as part of a £4.2m deal. However, despite being an able deputy when called upon, he's fallen down the pecking order, with Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren all ahead of him.

A pre-season injury suffered by Matip doesn't appear to have helped his cause either - especially given that he's recovering from a hamstring issue himself - and the Echo's report claims that the player is keen on securing more playing time this season.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly rejected an offer from Newcastle ahead of Thursday's deadline due to concerns over defensive cover. However, with Matip now back in training and Lovren expected to recover from his pelvic problem in short order, the manager has become less averse to letting the Estonian leave Anfield and is willing to listen to proposals from other clubs.

Van Dijk and Gomez partnered up in defence for the Reds on Sunday as they breezed through to an impressive 4-0 win over West Ham. The latter was particularly impressive playing alongside the former Southampton centre-back and could continue to find favour with the German boss.

Klopp is also understood to be an admirer of academy prospect Nathaniel Phillips, who could provide cover too, after impressing during the pre-season.

In addition to Klavan, Lazar Markovic, Divock Origi, Simon Mignolet and Pedro Chirivella are all likely to leave the club this summer as well, as the Reds attempt to bring down the net spend after a summer of heavy investment.