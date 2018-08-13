Man Utd Striker James Wilson Secures Loan Move to Scottish Side Aberdeen

August 13, 2018

Manchester United striker James Wilson has finalised a season-long loan deal with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old is a graduate of United's youth academy and first made his senior debut back in 2014, scoring twice in a comfortable 3-1 against Hull City.

Wilson has since gone on to make 20 appearances for the Red Devils, often having stints in the first team either side of temporary spells away from Old Trafford.

The former England Under-21 international will now move north of the border for his fourth loan spell away from the club, joining Aberdeen just two games into the new Scottish Premiership season, United confirmed on their official website.

Wilson had already spent time with Brighton & Hove AlbionDerby County and Sheffield United throughout his career, making a combined 40 first team appearances where he has scored six goals and claimed two assists.

But first team opportunities have been few and far between for the youngster, and Wilson has just 420 minutes of Premier League football under his belt.

Wilson could be available to leave Manchester United permanently next season when his contract expires, although both parties have the option of extending his deal by an extra year.

After the completion of his loan move, the striker could have been playing European football this season after Aberdeen's impressive campaign last year. However, the Dons were knocked out by Premier League side Burnley during qualifying, setting up a tie with Istanbul Başakşehir.

