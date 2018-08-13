Marcos Rojo Set for Manchester United Loan Exit as Fenerbahce Enter Negotiations

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could be set to leave Old Trafford before the end of the continental summer transfer window, with Turkish side Fenerbahce a likely suitor, according to reports. 

Despite English sides now being unable to sign players until January 1, those abroad adhere to different timescales, meaning players within the Premier League could still depart this month. 

And according to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils centre back is one who is likely to do so, with Super Lig runners-up Fenerbahce currently in talks with the north west giants over a potential loan deal. 

Rojo has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho's stewardship in recent times, with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Lindelof all ahead of him in the Portuguese's pecking order.

However, despite the United manager failing to capture further reinforcements in defence during the transfer window, it still appears the Argentine is expendable, featuring only 12 times last season, including only on three occasions since the turn of the year. 

Nevertheless, Rojo's stock remains relatively high, with his late winner for Argentina against Nigeria in their final group game at this summer's World Cup seeing La Albiceleste advance to the last 16. 

Yet Mourinho believes his side can survive without defender - who joined Manchester United in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon and only put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with an option for an extra 12 months in March. 

