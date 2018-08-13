Newcastle Reportedly Failed in Deadline Day Loan Deal for Brazilian Midfielder

Newcastle reportedly missed out on the signing of Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia on deadline day.

According to reports from French newspaper La Voix Du Nord, Newcastle had a loan bid rejected by Lille for Maia. Le 10 Sport claim Lille set an asking price of £18m for their young Brazilian star, and Newcastle's notable financial constraints meant that only a loan offer was mustered.

The failure of Newcastle to finalise a move for Maia is more of the same with regards to the Toon's transfer dealings. A lack of investment from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has left Benitez scraping for loan signings and free transfers.

Newcastle weren't the only Premier League side interested in signing the 21-year-old Brazilian. Days before the transfer window closed for Premier League sides, the Daily Mail reported that Lille had 'offered' Maia to Watford.

If Newcastle had the funds needed to sign Maia, it's likely a deal would have been made. Le 10 Sport claimed that St. James' Park was his preferred destination despite interest from Watford.

Stanley N’Soki, Thiago Maia and finally Rondon would represent some quality wheeling & dealing from Rafa!! Hopefully leave Ashley with his pockets full & ready to sell club at more realistic price #dream #NUFC — Kris. (@hoothoot81) August 6, 2018

Maia is one of the latest players to makes his way onto Brazil's conveyor belt of footballing talent. He played a part in Brazil's famous Olympic gold medal-winning side at Rio 2016, and his debut season for Lille alerted Premier League clubs to his talents.

Now that the Premier League's transfer window has closed, Benitez will return his focus to the footballers he has at the club. Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame, and new signings Ki Sung Yeung and Kenedy are good options for Newcastle and could be enough in midfield to drive the Magpies to another mid-table finish.