Pep Guardiola Claims Manchester City Will Get 'Better and Better' After 2-0 Arsenal Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side will improve after their convincing 2-0 opening day win at Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the former Barcelona manager spoke glowingly about his players who picked up where they left off last season. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the first half before Bernando Silva ensured the points would travel back to Manchester with the Citizens.

Talking about the fitness of World Cup returning players, he said: "We have a lot of players with a lack of condition but we are more than two seasons together and know what to do.

"We made a good performance in general and day by day we will get better and better.

"I am privileged to be manager of Manchester City. They have given me a fantastic squad. I cannot complain for one minute."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Manchester City fielded Kyle Walker and John Stones, both of whom reached the latter stages of the World Cup and played the full 90 at the Emirates.





Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench for his first appearance of the campaign after not featuring in any of City's pre-season games due to his allocated post-World Cup holiday.

Guardiola also elaborated on his side's performance and mentality saying: "Every season is a major season and this game was complicated but we played at a high level. We created a lot of chances and our performance was good. We keep going.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"We are satisfied for many, many reasons. At 1-0 we found a goal maybe we didn't deserve but in the first half we deserved to score two or three more."