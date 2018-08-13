Sam Allardyce Reveals He Knew Everton Sacking Was Coming Two Months Before the Axe

Sam Allardyce has claimed he knew he was set for the Everton sack around two months before he departed the club.

Following a slow start after a summer of big spending under Ronald Koeman, and limited improvement under caretaker boss David Unsworth, the 63-year-old was instated to rescue the Toffees' free-falling campaign.

However, despite doing so and ending the term in eighth place - just five points off the final European place - the former England manager endured a difficult time at Goodison Park, with fans leading a backlash against the veteran's style of play, among other things.

And while speaking to Goals on Sunday, Allardyce opened up about the affair, even claiming that he knew the end was nigh around two months before he faced the axe.

"I went to Everton, not to do a 'save me' job, but to go and build a big club like that to greater things," he said.

"With good finances behind it, which has been what Everton have been short of for a number of years, [it] would've been the right way, but it was not to be.

"In the end, I knew I was leaving about two months before I left."

Despite the visible unrest within the Goodison faithful at the time, some still believed Allardyce would remain Everton manager for the 2018/19 campaign.

However, the experienced head - who began managing 27 years ago - admitted his time spent in the game allowed him to pick up on what was on the horizon.

"I'm too old and too wise not to know what is going on behind the scenes," Allardyce added.

"If they thought they were keeping it quiet, they don't know how many people I know and what was going on behind the scenes, but I kept professional."

Allardyce is currently without a job; however, is fifth favourite with the bookies to replace Claude Puel at Leicester City should the Frenchman be relieved of his duties.