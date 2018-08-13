'There's Still Time': Barcelona Chief Refuses to Rule Out Paul Pogba Move This Month

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has not ruled out the possibility of Barcelona making another bid for Paul Pogba before the Spanish transfer window closes at the end of August.

Last week, Manchester United rejected a derisory cash-plus-players offer of £45m plus Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina for the French midfielder.

The English transfer window has closed but the Spanish window remains open until the end of the month, and it is thought that Barcelona still want to strengthen their midfield after the loss of Andres Iniesta.

Speaking after Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup win over Sevilla on Sunday, Bartomeu refused to talk specifics but admitted that there was still plenty of time to get a deal done.

"I won't speak of any names, we have respect for all clubs and there are 20 days left," said Bartomeu, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"We'll see which players come out. We're focused on the league, so it's best to ask [Eric] Abidal, [Ramon] Planes or Pep Segura about players. There's still time to do business."

Pogba captained United in their first game of the new Premier League season on Friday and scored from the penalty spot after just three minutes. However, his post-match comments have stirred rumours of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho.

"When people trust you and have confidence then you are good in your own head and it’s going to be easier," Pogba said after Friday's match. "There are things I can say and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."

Barcelona have already signed two central midfielders this summer, bringing in Arthur from Gremio and Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.