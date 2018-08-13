Unai Emery Confirms Petr Cech Will Remain Arsenal Number 1 Despite Shaky Start & Bernd Leno Signing

Unai Emery has insisted Petr Cech will continue to be his number one despite the Premier League veteran's shaky start to the campaign against Manchester City on Sunday.

Even though the 36-year-old held no fault for either of the Citizens' strikes during City's 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend, the Czech Republic international struggled to implement his new boss' philosophy of playing out from the back on several occasions.

A little concerned on how Emery views Leno if Cech starts tomorrow. Leno is 26 and has 300 top flight appearances. He shouldn't really need "time to bed in." Arrizabalaga and Alisson are less experienced and also have never played in the PL. Both will start this weekend. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) August 11, 2018

During the transfer window, the Gunners snapped up custodian Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen; a player renowned, like his mentor in the German national team, Manuel Neuer, for his ability to distribute the ball comfortably.

However, the Spanish coach, who replaced Arsene Wenger during the recently concluded offseason, told the Daily Mail following City's win that Cech would remain his number one until he is given a reason to change his mind.

Petr Cech on playing it out of the back: "I have to say that I enjoy it because I played under different managers with different styles and over most of my career I was always asked to play long, so this is a pleasant change for me." — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) August 13, 2018

"Leno is starting with us, he is working very well and played very good in pre-season. He can wait [for] his moment," said the Arsenal boss.

"Petr Cech is doing very good. Today he played good also. He has experience of defending our goal."

Although Cech indeed has experience in defending Arsenal's goal, he did not do it brilliantly last season, with the north Londoners conceding 51 times in the Premier League - 12 times more than any other team in the top seven and nearly double that of Manchester City.

Cech had three awful seasons in a row at Arsenal and we spent a fourth of our transfer budget on Leno. Makes zero sense for Cech to start, let alone be a captain or be at the club period. — MW (@mediocentroEN) August 12, 2018