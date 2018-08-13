Unai Emery Says Arsenal Are 'Getting Better' After 2-0 Manchester City Loss on Sunday

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has spoken about the responsibility he urged his new group of players to take during his half-time team talk on Sunday.

Arsenal fell to an accomplished Manchester City side who ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates. Despite signs of improvement in the second half, Emery's Premier League debut ended in defeat to the reigning champions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking with BBC Sport after the game, Emery said: "The result was 2-0 but I think on the pitch over the 90 minutes we were getting better.

"The first half we didn't play like we wanted. We spoke at half-time about taking more responsibility for the second half, to do a little more. We wanted to build with the ball and break their lines. I think in the second half we played more like we want.

"We wanted to start here with our supporters. We wanted to show our performance but it is clear against Manchester City we could not give them this win. But I think here we are going to feel very well."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Emery praised one of his summer signings in Lucas Torreira, who came off the bench replacing Granit Xhaka. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has intrigued Arsenal fans but had to settle for a small cameo in the Gunners' season opener.





Emery said: "It's his first match here in the Premier League. He has personality and quality and if he is on the pitch he is improving very quickly."

There is little respite for Emery and Arsenal who face a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge next week against Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.