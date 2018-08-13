Virgil van Dijk Dismisses Title Talk After Liverpool Start With Convincing Win Over West Ham

Virgil van Dijk has refused to be drawn into speculating about Liverpool's Premier League title chances, insisting that the Reds need to take the season one game at a time.

The Dutchman's first full season at Anfield got off to the best possible start on Sunday as he kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 thrashing of West Ham, which featured a trademark attacking masterclass from Jurgen Klopp's side.

A productive transfer window means that there is renewed optimism around Liverpool this year and a sense among the media that they will be the team most likely to take the title away from Manchester City.

Great start to our @premierleague campaign, good result and a clean sheet! Now focus on next week #weareliverpool 💪 pic.twitter.com/2F42s2NIzd — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 12, 2018

But van Dijk said that Liverpool players would not buy into the hype, telling Sky Sports News: "In the media they are writing us as new champions and stuff, but we don't really look at those things.

"We need to just focus game by game. We want to do well, we want to achieve great things, so we need to be ready for any battle that comes to us.

"We were very well prepared, we were looking forward to this game, and I think everyone could see that."

Keita (and Van Dijk) showing the benefit of identifying top targets and being prepared to do whatever it takes to get them-- even if that means waiting a year -- rather than the scattergun policy that so many Premier League clubs favour — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) August 12, 2018

van Dijk became Liverpool's record signing when he joined from Southampton for £75m back in January. He has improved the defence enormously since then and now wants to see the fruits of his efforts.

"When I arrived I was already in the feeling that I want to to win something at this amazing club. I think the size of the club and the history of the club deserves it," said Van Dijk.

"Hopefully we can achieve something special this year, but obviously the season is very long and today was just the start."

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace next Monday for their first away match of the new campaign.