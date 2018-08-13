West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini Rues 'Offside' Goal But Admits Liverpool Deserved 4-0 Win

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has claimed Liverpool benefitted from an incorrect linesman decision in their 4-0 Premier League rout of his side, but has admitted that the Reds were deserved victors.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via the club's official website, the former Manchester City boss hit out at the match officials for missing what appeared to be a clear offside in the build-up to Liverpool's third goal, contending: "At the start of the second half it’s a clear offside goal and that decides it (at 3-0), but I must be clear we need to improve.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Liverpool played better than us and deserved the win. We knew before the game that it was going to be a tough start. Liverpool are a solid team, with good players I recognise they were the better team today, but when the score was 1-0, we had two or three opportunities to level.





"But in the last seconds of the first half they score and at the end of a half where it could have been 1-1, it was 2-0. The second goal was a blow psychologically for us, as it’s such a difference to come in at half-time 1-0 down instead of 2-0."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané gave the Reds a comfortable first half lead, before the Senegal international doubled his tally with the controversial goal in the second half.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge put the icing on the cake for Liverpool with a late goal, as the Hammers were comprehensively outclassed by Jürgen Klopp's red hot side.

West Ham will hope to bounce back next weekend, when they host Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side at the London Stadium.

Hammers fans will undoubtedly be troubled by the Liverpool loss, but will be cheered by the fact that the Anfield trip is arguably the hardest of the season, and that the only way is up after the sobering defeat.