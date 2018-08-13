West Ham Fans Want New Signing Dropped After Disastrous Debut in 4-0 Liverpool Loss

August 13, 2018

It was always going to be a tough start for West Ham this season, with title chasing Liverpool at fortress Anfield their first game of the campaign. 

However, a 4-0 defeat showed a side lacking organisation or firepower and has caused some Hammers fans to call for drastic changes for the side's next fixture at home to Bournemouth.

New signing Fabian Balbuena, who signed from Brazilian side Corinthians, had a particularly disappointing first competitive match. The Paraguayan gave off a clumsy demeanour, giving away two fouls in crucial areas. 

His most notable mistake was his failure to mark Sadio Mane for Liverpool's second goal, a strike that virtually killed off West Ham's hopes of getting anything out of the fixture.


Balbuena and the rest of the West Ham defence could do nothing to stop Mohamed Salah getting his first goal of the season, whilst former Southampton winger Sadio Mane got off the mark with a brace. 

West Ham fans took to Twitter vent their frustration at Balbuena and the rest of the side, with many questioning why £22m signing Issa Diop did not start instead of Balbuena.


West Ham's next Premier League fixture is against mid-table rivals Bournemouth. The Cherries are coming off a convincing 2-0 victory against top flight new boys Cardiff City. In the past, West Ham against Bournemouth has been a difficult game to call. 

The sides have met six times in the Premier League, with West Ham winning two matches, Bournemouth winning twice and the two other meetings resulting in draws. 

