Barcelona Give Ousmane Dembele Assurances About His Future After Scoring Super Cup Winner

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Barcelona have told Ousmane Dembele that he is not for sale and will be a key member of Ernesto Valverde's squad this coming season, laying to rest any questions about his future.

Despite the Catalan club paying €145m for Dembele last summer, there were rumours ahead of the new La Liga campaign that he could be sold, after a difficult debut season hampered by injuries.

It was a surprise to many people when Dembele started for Barcelona ahead of new signing Malcom in the Spanish Super Cup final against Sevilla on Sunday. Dembele only recently returned to training after being part of the France squad that won the World Cup this summer.

But Dembele justified his selection with a brilliant winning goal as Barcelona claimed the first silverware of the new season.

According to AS, Dembele had his own doubts about his future at the Nou Camp following the arrival of Malcom, but Barcelona have reassured him that they have a lot of faith in his ability and his future with the Spanish champions.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Barca have no intention of selling Dembele this summer, although an offer in excess of €100m would have to be taken into consideration.


Dembele's success will depend on his attitude over the coming months. "If he's focused and settled, he could be a key player for Valverde," said a Barça source. Last season's injury problems will teach him to take nothing for granted.

Barcelona begin their La Liga title defence at home to Alaves on Saturday.

