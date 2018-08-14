Brazil Legend Ronaldo Confirms He's 'Back Home' After 4-Day Stay in Hospital

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario is back home, having been discharged from hospital after being admitted as a result of pneumonia.

The former Real Madrid galactico spent four days at medical facilities, firstly being taken to a hospital in Ibiza, Spain and then getting transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of a private establishment.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Ronaldo has since taken to social media to thank fans who wished him well, as well as the medical personnel who looked after him during his unfortunate ordeal.

"Hello, everyone! I'm home after a few days at the clinic," he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "Thank you for your love and comments and many thanks to the team of doctors and nurses for your kindness and hospitality. 

"Thank you @celinalocks for being by my side in every hour. It's going to be a very nice season and full of magnificent football and surprises."

The former striker, now 41, helped Brazil win two World Cups. He also won the Ballon d'Or on two occasions and played for five clubs in Europe during a remarkable career that could have been even more illustrious had it not been for serious injuries.

