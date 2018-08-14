Crystal Palace Star Ready to Sign Improved Contract After Summer Move Fails to Materialise

Wilfried Zaha is in talks to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace, having rejected a new £125,000-a-week deal earlier in the summer because he wanted to join a bigger club.

Chelsea and Tottenham were among the teams interested in a big-money move for the Ivory Coast international, but Palace were determined to hang on to their most important player and refused to sell for less than £70m.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

With the transfer window now closed, Palace have taken steps to extend Zaha's stay at Selhurst Park beyond 2022. He only signed a new contract last summer but The Sun claim that he is set to be rewarded again for another stellar season.

Zaha won Palace's Player of the Year award for a third consecutive season as he scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists for Roy Hodgson's side in 2017/18.

He is already off the mark for this season, having opened his account with a cool finish to seal a 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

23 - Wilfried Zaha's goal was his 23rd for Crystal Palace in the Premier League - no player has more for the club in the competition (level with Chris Armstrong). Influential. pic.twitter.com/CdZxSqcLLK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2018

Speaking after the game, Zaha reiterated his commitment to Palace and swore that he would not let speculation about his future affect his game.

"All that stuff was not going to affect me or how the team were playing. Whatever happens, happens," he said.

"But I'm all Palace - and you can see on the pitch that all I think about is the team doing well."

Palace finished comfortably in mid-table last season, despite losing all 9 league games for which Zaha was absent.