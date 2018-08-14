French Outlet Claims Bordeaux Have Enquired About Wantaway Leicester Defender

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

After three years and just 16 Premier League appearances, Yohan Benalouane could finally be offered an escape from his Leicester City purgatory by Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 side have reportedly made enquiries about the Tunisian defender, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and Claude Puel is hopeful that he will be able to get Benalouane off the wage bill before the end of the month.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The report claims that Bordeaux have been in direct contact with Leicester's Director of Football Jon Rudkin, as they wanted to ask some questions about Benalouane before making a bid.

There is no mention of a potential fee for the man that Leicester signed from Atalanta for around €8m in 2015. The Foxes will probably make a loss on the 31-year-old but that will be of little concern.

Gus Poyet's side have until the French transfer window closes on 31 August to complete a deal for Benalouane, if they choose to turn their interest into a solid offer.

Benalouane made his Tunisia debut earlier this year, having previously refused numerous calls from the Atlas Lions because he wanted to pursue his dream of representing France.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

He was part of Nabil Maaloul's squad for the World Cup and played 49 minutes in the 5-2 group stage defeat to Belgium.


Benalouane was part of the Leicester squad that achieved the unlikeliest of Premier League wins in 2015/16, but it was a bittersweet experience for him.

He only made four Premier League appearances that season - one fewer than he needed to be eligible for a winner's medal.

