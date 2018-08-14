Fulham Star Considering Leaving Cottagers After Being Frozen Out By Manager Slavisa Jokanovic

He helped Fulham end a four year exodus from the Premier League , but goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has been frozen out of the first team by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Jokanovic highlighted the goalkeeper position as an area in which the Cottagers needed to strengthen this transfer widow. Over the summer, the West London club signed keepers Sergio Rico and Fabri, who both have no experience in English football.

The Daily Mail have reported that this has both shocked and disappointed Fulham fans, who expected Englishman Marcus Bettinelli to be their starting goalkeeper for their return to the Premier League.





Bettinelli is understandably disappointed not to be starting, especially as the 26-year-old conceded just 19 goals in 23 games during the second half of last season. Bettinelli even kept a clean sheet in the play-off final against Aston Villa.





With nothing to do at the weekend, Bettinelli took to twitter to wish good luck to his Fulham team-mates and to squash any rumours that he was carrying an injury, as Jokanovic had suggested.



Good luck to the boys today and thanks for the reception from the cottage when i came out. For everybody thats asking.... I am not injured! Good luck lads — Marcus Bettinelli (@marcusbettss) August 11, 2018

Bettinelli feels particularly aggrieved after he decided to stay at Fulham over the summer transfer window, despite interest from established Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Due to Fulham's promotion to the Premier League, Bettinelli was hoping that this could be the season in which he breaks into the England side. Bettinelli made one appearance for the England Under-21 side back in 2015, and is reportedly on Gareth Southgate's radar, due to Nick Pope's injury and Jack Butland's drop to the Championship.



However, there is still hope for Bettinelli should he want to stay at Fulham. New goalkeepers Fabri and Rico are reportedly struggling to become settled at the club, mainly due to the language barrier. Fabri himself struggled on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace, with many fans questioning his decision making.

Therefore, Bettinelli's Fulham career might not be over just yet