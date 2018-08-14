Gary Neville Names the One Weakness in Liverpool's Squad for the Premier League Campaign

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Liverpool were one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this summer, addressing areas of concern with a number of quality signings that increased their squad depth and could see them challenge for the Premier League title this season.

But Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville believes there is still one glaring weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s side – the lack of forward cover for Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite spending £39m on Fabinho and £48m on Naby Keita who arrived from AS Monaco and RB Leipzig, the Reds opted not to splash out on another forward with Daniel Sturridge seemingly hitting form at the right time after an impressive pre-season.

Instead Klopp decided to strengthen his wide options by adding Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City for £13.5m and Alisson Becker from AS Roma in a £67m deal.

Liverpool began their season with a 4-0 rout of West Ham with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge amongst the goals. And while Neville believes that Liverpool have made impressive strides this summer, he believes they may be lacking in depth up front.

“Can Liverpool reproduce that high-intensity football Saturday-Wednesday? And did they need another centre-forward in case Firmino is out?” Neville told Sky Sports (via Sport Review).

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Because I do think there is a big drop in intensity in their play when him or Salah are not playing," he added.

Liverpool may struggle to maintain Jurgen Klopp’s high intensity, ‘heavy metal’ style although the Reds are expected to mount a title challenge this season having been tipped by pundits as Man City’s closest rivals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)