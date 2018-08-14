Gary Neville Names the One Weakness in Liverpool's Squad for the Premier League Campaign

Liverpool were one of the busiest clubs in the transfer window this summer, addressing areas of concern with a number of quality signings that increased their squad depth and could see them challenge for the Premier League title this season.

But Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville believes there is still one glaring weakness in Jurgen Klopp’s side – the lack of forward cover for Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.

Despite spending £39m on Fabinho and £48m on Naby Keita who arrived from AS Monaco and RB Leipzig, the Reds opted not to splash out on another forward with Daniel Sturridge seemingly hitting form at the right time after an impressive pre-season.

Instead Klopp decided to strengthen his wide options by adding Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City for £13.5m and Alisson Becker from AS Roma in a £67m deal.

Liverpool began their season with a 4-0 rout of West Ham with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Daniel Sturridge amongst the goals. And while Neville believes that Liverpool have made impressive strides this summer, he believes they may be lacking in depth up front.

“Can Liverpool reproduce that high-intensity football Saturday-Wednesday? And did they need another centre-forward in case Firmino is out?” Neville told Sky Sports (via Sport Review).

"Because I do think there is a big drop in intensity in their play when him or Salah are not playing," he added.

Liverpool may struggle to maintain Jurgen Klopp’s high intensity, ‘heavy metal’ style although the Reds are expected to mount a title challenge this season having been tipped by pundits as Man City’s closest rivals.