Jose Mourinho to Let Defensive Duo 'Decide Their Own Futures' as Transfer Speculation Continues

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will allow defensive pair Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo to decide their own futures, according to ESPN.

The duo had been persistently linked with moves away from Old Trafford, with Darmian attracting the interest of Italian sides Juventus, Napoli and Inter, while Rojo was a target of Everton, and more recently Fenerbahce.

However, sources close to the media outlet now claims that the decision will be left with the players as to whether they want to remain in Manchester, or move in search of some regular first team football.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Darmian was a starter for United in their 2-1 win against Leicester during their first game of the Premier League season, and the 28-year-old could be a regular in the meantime while Antonio Valencia and summer signing Diogo Dalot are out injured.

Rojo meanwhile could also remain at the club following Mourinho's failed late efforts to sign a new central defender towards the end of the window, with the Argentine providing cover for both centre back and left back.

If Fenerbahce progress in the Champions League tonight they will look more seriously into signing Marcos Rojo.

If they don't, they won't. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 14, 2018

The article does state that once the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss does have a fully fit squad to choose from, then the pair could be free to leave in January, although he would like as much cover as possible until then following a frustrating transfer window.

While the transfer window shuts on August 17th in Italy and August 31st for the remainder of Europe, there is still time for deals to be done, however it will by the decision of Darmian and Rojo if they would like to leave.