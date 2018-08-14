Jurgen Klopp Set to Make Big Decision on Immediate Future of Goalkeeper Loris Karius

Jurgen Klopp will decide on the best course of action for dropped Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius this week, with a loan move possibly on the cards.

Karius became Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper ahead of Simon Mignolet last season, but two catastrophic errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid forced Klopp to dip into the transfer market and sign Alisson from Roma.

Barring an unfortunate injury to the Brazilian, Karius is aware that opportunities will be limited at Anfield this season and would favour a move elsewhere for regular first team football.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp would ideally like to keep Karius as backup to Alisson, but he will not stand in the German's way if he wants to go elsewhere.

Turkish outlet Fanatik claims that Besiktas are interested in taking Karius on loan for the season, having recently lost their first choice goalkeeper Fabri to Fulham during the summer transfer window.

It is thought that Karius' problems stem from his lack of mental strength, and the Turkish league would provide a less pressured environment for him to get his career back on track.

Karius is still only 25 years old and if he gets his head right then he could go on to have a successful career, despite his recent difficulties.

He received an incredible reception from the Liverpool fans when he replaced Alisson in a friendly against Torino last week - his first appearance at Anfield since the Champions League final.

Besiktas finished 4th last season, their lowest finish since 2012 after two consecutive league titles. They will compete in the Europa League this coming season.