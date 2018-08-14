Leicester City Fans React as £19m Man is Excluded From Squad Number Announcement List

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Leicester City fans have reacted fearfully after their £19m deadline day signing Çağlar Söyüncü was excluded from the squad numbers announcement list. 

The club revealed their players' squad numbers for the 2018/19 season on their official Twitter account, with one notable exception catching the attention of a number of eagle eyed fans. 

The Turkish international, signed from Freiburg on deadline day, is very highly rated, with his arrival at the King Power Stadium providing a wave of excitement amongst Foxes supporters. 

However, after his absence from the list, fans of the Premier League side have not taken kindly to the news...

However, the Foxes' official website does acknowledge the 22-year-old's absence, where it is made clear that Söyüncü's squad number is to be confirmed. 

The defender's transfer from Freiburg to Leicester was subject to him gaining a work permit, although his transfer fee, wages and role as a first team regular in the Bundesliga are all factors that should see him awarded one. 

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FREIBURG

Once his transfer is completed, Söyüncü will become only the second Turk to play for the club, following in Muzzi Izzet's footsteps. 

Leicester will play their first home game of the new Premier League season this Saturday, when they welcome a new look Wolves side to the King Power stadium. 

