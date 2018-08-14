Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Insists He Wants to 'Beat the Best' Rather Than Manage the Best Team

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he wants to beat the best teams in the Premier League, rather than manage the best side in the league.

After a promising 2017/18 season, Liverpool with the signings of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri. A lot is expected of the reds after such exuberant spending, but after Manchester City dominated the Premier League last season there is big gap to close. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, Klopp has insisted that he wants to maintain an underdog status rather than being considered the best team in England.

"If a team is better than yours, sort yourself out to get up to their standard and beat them," he told France Football, as per ESPN.

"I have never wanted to have the best team. I have never been part of that myself, as a player or manager.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"What I'm interested in is beating the best. The best team today in England is Manchester City - that means all the others aren't the best. The aim is to beat City as often as possible."


The German manager also acknowledged just how difficult it is going to be to match up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and even to fight against the other sides who are scrapping for a coveted top four position.

Klopp said Liverpool were "in a league that brings together six of the world's biggest clubs, who are all fighting for four Champions League places,

"Apart from Manchester City, who were way ahead early on, it was a huge relief for all the others to qualify," he added.

"Liverpool's history is made up of battles. And when you battle, you never expect it to be easy. Why would it be now? Yes, we're aiming for the stars, but we respect the game."

