Liverpool 'in Talks' to Send Out of Favour Midfielder on Loan to CSKA Moscow

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to send peripheral midfielder Marko Grujic on a season-long loan to Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

Grujic has made just eight Premier League appearances since joining Liverpool in 2016 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff.

The new midfield signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho have pushed the Serbian even further down the pecking order, and he was left out of Jurgen Klopp's matchday squad for Liverpool's season-opener against West Ham on Sunday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Cardiff were unable to take Grujic back to South Wales this summer due to a "contract issue", according to Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, but Liverpool would like to send Grujic somewhere for regular first team football.

Various sources in Russia claim that CSKA Moscow is the most likely destination for Grujic. The Russian transfer window remains open until September 6 so there is plenty of time to negotiate a loan move.

Russian outlet Championat claims that talks between the two clubs are "at an advanced stage", and that Grujic has expressed an interest in joining last season's Russian Premier League runners-up.

Sport 24 has corroborated these reports and reliable journalist Artur Petrosyan has suggested via his Twitter account that Grujic could go out on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Although Liverpool would have preferred for Grujic to join Cardiff and continue his development in the Premier League, playing for CSKA may be the step up that the 23-year-old needs.

CSKA finished 2nd behind city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow last season and they will compete in the Champions League alongside Liverpool this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)