Liverpool 'in Talks' to Send Out of Favour Midfielder on Loan to CSKA Moscow

Liverpool are reportedly in talks to send peripheral midfielder Marko Grujic on a season-long loan to Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

Grujic has made just eight Premier League appearances since joining Liverpool in 2016 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff.

The new midfield signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho have pushed the Serbian even further down the pecking order, and he was left out of Jurgen Klopp's matchday squad for Liverpool's season-opener against West Ham on Sunday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Cardiff were unable to take Grujic back to South Wales this summer due to a "contract issue", according to Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, but Liverpool would like to send Grujic somewhere for regular first team football.

Various sources in Russia claim that CSKA Moscow is the most likely destination for Grujic. The Russian transfer window remains open until September 6 so there is plenty of time to negotiate a loan move.

Russian outlet Championat claims that talks between the two clubs are "at an advanced stage", and that Grujic has expressed an interest in joining last season's Russian Premier League runners-up.

Marko Grujic could go on loan to CSKA Moscow for the season. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 13, 2018

Sport 24 has corroborated these reports and reliable journalist Artur Petrosyan has suggested via his Twitter account that Grujic could go out on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Although Liverpool would have preferred for Grujic to join Cardiff and continue his development in the Premier League, playing for CSKA may be the step up that the 23-year-old needs.

CSKA finished 2nd behind city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow last season and they will compete in the Champions League alongside Liverpool this season.