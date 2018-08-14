Marseille Continuing Olivier Giroud Pursuit With Bid for Chelsea Star Expected Before Window Closes

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Marseille are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud and will make another bid to sign the striker before the end of the transfer window. 

According to French media outlet Le10 Sport, the Ligue 1 side are still interested in the 31-year-old despite being told he'll remain a Chelsea player, and want to test the resolve of the Premier League side with another offer. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Giroud only moved to Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the year after signing from Arsenal,

but has since scored five goals in 18 appearances in all competitions, helping the Blues win the FA Cup at the end of last season.


He was also part of the France squad this summer that won the World Cup in Russia, featuring in every game for Didier Deschamps. 

Following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri there had been speculation surrounding Giroud's future at the club. However, as the Italian boss recently sanctioned a loan deal for Michy Batshuayi to Valencia, it seems unlikely that the Frenchman will also be allowed to leave.

Chelsea's 3-0 win away against Huddersfield saw Giroud only come on as a substitute due to a lack of match fitness from his short pre-season. Alvaro Morata clinched the role of lone striker that Sarri seems to prefer, but when Giroud returns to full fitness, the pair will have to battle it out for starting rights.

The striker will hope to prove to Sarri that he's a player worth fighting for, as Chelsea host Giroud's former club Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

