New Man Utd Defender Diogo Dalot Set for Return to Training With Likely Debut Date Revealed

Manchester United are likely to receive a huge boost in the coming days, in the form of one of their latest acquisitions beginning training.

Diogo Dalot, who joined the Red Devils from FC Porto in a £19m deal during the summer, hasn't yet made an appearance for the side, having come in during the process of recovery from a knee injury.

Diogo Dalot is expected step his recovery from knee surgery this week. Mourinho confirmed the 19-year-old signing from Porto is targeting a return in September. #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) August 14, 2018

The full-back had surgery on the knee back in May, ahead of his move to United. And, while he flew to the US with the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour, he was made to train on his own.

According to the Metro, the player could join his teammates for training this week, with United's fitness coaches said to be impressed with his progress. It is being reported that the player has been given permission to participate in training sessions with the ball, while Jose Mourinho expects him back in full training by the end of the week.

A source close to the player, speaking on Dalot's recovery and return date, said to M.E.N.: "There is no set date - they're taking it intentionally slow to make sure nothing is rushed. But I believe he will be available by the end of the month."





Jose Mourinho had previously estimated that the player would return to action in September, but the encouraging signs are that it could yet be sooner: "Dalot is injured; we knew that but we didn't want to lose him because of that.





"He is recovering really well. We think he can start training with the team when we go back to England. We think he'll be ready for September."

Dalot was in attendance when his new side beat Leicester City 2-1 in the Premier League's opener on Friday.