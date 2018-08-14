Newcastle United Announce Squad Numbers With Two First Team Players' Futures in Question

Newcastle United have announced their squad numbers for the 2018/19 season, with the news throwing the futures of two first teamers into ambiguity, including one of the Magpies' brightest prospects.

As reported by the Chronicle, Rafael Benitez has decided not to hand Rolando Aarons and Henri Saivet a squad number for the new season, suggesting that the pair will be heading for the exit door at St. James' Park.

Aarons, tipped for big thinks in a black and white shirt with some incredibly encouraging performances early on in his career, has tailed off massively.

A loan spell to Hellas Verono last season did not produce the desired effect, whilst off field issues look to have spelt the end of his time on Tyneside.

Saivet, signed from Bordeaux just two summers ago, has never really been a consistent figure in the first team and now looks likely to join Turkish side Bursaspor in the coming days. In Aarons' case, the youngster has been offered to a number of Championship clubs.

In other news regarding the squad numbers announcement, new boy Salomon Rondon has taken the famous number nine shirt at St James' Park, immediately placing a lot of pressure on the Venezuelan's shoulders.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the club, keeps his number 12 shirt after signing permanently whilst Rob Elliot maintains the number one jersey.