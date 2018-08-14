Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hoping to Win Silverware at Arsenal This Season as Emery Era Begins

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is keen to win silverware this season, as he embarks on his first full season in English football.

The Gabonese striker arrived at the Emirates Stadium in January, making an instant impact at the club following his €63m move from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners' speedster told ESPN in an interview following Arsenal's 2-0 opening day defeat to Manchester City that he believes the club are well positioned to challenge for domestic honours this season, admitting that his arrival during the winter transfer window was ideal preparation for the new campaign.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"It was beneficial for me to arrive at Arsenal last January so I had six months to get used to the league, the country, the culture so I could be ready for my first full season.





"It was not easy at the beginning six months ago. It was such a big change. It was hard to find the rhythm, especially physically. But this time, I am ready. I could have done better today [Sunday] but I am staying positive. I am really feeling good.

"Collectively, we want to play every competition to the maximum. We can't hide. It would be great to end the season with one or more trophies. The league is obviously the priority because it has been a while since Arsenal won it."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Aubameyang admitted that the Gunners' face a difficult period adjusting to new manager Unai Emery's tactical tweaks, with a period of bedding-in required for Arsenal's new recruits.

"We still need some time to adapt to the new manager and to integrate the new players," he said. "It is hard to test ourselves in a first game like this against City because they are so strong. We have to stay positive, work on the things we did well and improve on the rest.

"We will have a better idea next weekend after the Chelsea game.

"The message of the new coach is all about showing character, to put a lot of intensity, play high up the pitch and implement a big pressing. That's the style we will play this season."

The 29-year-old concluded by revealing that he is enjoying working alongside strike partner Alexandre Lacazette, despite Aubameyang shifting into a wider role to accommodate the introduction of the former Lyon striker on Sunday.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"We really get on well. There is a spark between us when we are both on the pitch together. We look for each other, we saw it today [Sunday] against City when he came on. I don't mind playing on the left if Laca is in the centre. We both want to do our best for the team."