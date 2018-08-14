PSG Set to Offer Tottenham £100m For Midfield Star Christian Eriksen Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Paris Saint-Germain are set to test the resolve of Tottenham by offering £100m for their midfield star Christian Eriksen, ahead of the Ligue 1 transfer deadline on August 31.

According to The Express, the French side are looking to take advantage of the 26-year-old's hesitancy to sign a new deal at Spurs, unlike teammates such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and hope to persuade the Dane into move to the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Hannah Foslien/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Eriksen starred for the north London club last season, scoring 14 goals and providing ten assists in all competitions as he helped secure Champions League football for 2018/19, while his influence also helped Spurs to beat Newcastle 2-1 on the opening day of the league season.





His performances however have not gone unnoticed, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly set to offload Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria to finance the move. Real Madrid are also interested in Eriksen, seeing him as a potential replacement for Luka Modric who is being pursued by Inter.

Spurs however will be desperate to keep hold of Eriksen as they look to pose a serious challenge for the Premier League title. After failing to sign any new players in the recent window, the club are highly unlikely to let such an important player leave without the option of replacing him immediately, regardless of the fee.

Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are all interested in signing Christian Eriksen. Tottenham would demand a fee close to £100m for the Danish playmaker. (Source: SkySports) pic.twitter.com/FisBz93MDB — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 10, 2018

PSG meanwhile have been patient so far in this window, making only one significant signing in the form of experienced goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who arrived on a free transfer from Juventus. The Parisiens also completed the permanent transfer of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe after an initial year-long loan from Monaco, for a reported £166m fee.