Ruben Loftus-Cheek Keen to Stay and Fight for Place at Chelsea Amid Loan Interest From Schalke

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks set to reject a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Schalke, with the England international keen to force his way into new manager Maurizio Sarri's first-team plans.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Crystal Palace, impressing in south London with his pace, power and ability on the ball, despite suffering with ankle trouble for a number of months.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

His performances earned him a place in England's World Cup squad, where Loftus-Cheek continued to impress after a number of composed and assured performances. He has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge despite his good form, with the Blues' abundance of riches in midfield providing stiff competition in central midfield.

Loftus-Cheek is set to turn down the opportunity to leave however, with The Guardian reporting that he is keen to stay and fight for his place - opting against a possible loan deal with Schalke, who are rumoured to be interested in his services.

It's understood that Loftus-Cheek feels he can force his way into Chelsea's first-team, with midfield competitor Tiémoué Bakayoko expected to leave the club in the next couple of days to join Serie A heavyweights Milan on loan.

His departure would leave Loftus-Cheek competing against new arrivals Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, as well as N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater - though Loftus-Cheek is seemingly unfazed by that prospect.

He earned praise from Sarri following his performance in the Blues' 3-0 friendly win over Lyon last week, though the Italian did add that he needed to improve from a tactical perspective. Loftus-Cheek even came off the bench for a brief 20-minute cameo against Huddersfield on Saturday, though it must be noted that neither Fabregas or Kovacic were available for selection.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

He will now have to make a firm decision on his future, with the club potentially opening to letting another promising talent head out on loan for regular first-team action.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)