'So Underrated': Liverpool Laud Unsung Hero After Impressive Performance in Premier League Opener

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has spent nearly £400m since arriving at Anfield on the likes of world beaters such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane and so on. 

However, one man who arrived at Anfield for nothing is currently in the form of his life, with his involvements slipping under the radar as he quietly gets on with his work out of the limelight. 

James Milner, signed by Brendan Rodgers on a free from Manchester City, may not be the first name in your head when you think of the Reds' star players. 

However, one stat that has come to light recently is that Milner holds the second highest number of assists out of players currently playing in the Premier League, only behind Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas. 

The former England international earned his 79th assist at the weekend when setting up Sadio Mane's first strike, although he has some way to go before catching Fabregas' tally of 111. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Anfield faithful haven't always voiced their appreciation of the 32-year-old midfielder, formerly of LeedsAston Villa and Newcastle, but his recent performances can't help but draw attention. 

When speaking of Milner, who played at left-back all season in 2016/17 to aid his side, Liverpool fans have been appreciative to say the least:

The dependable Yorkshireman, who has never played club football outside of England, has even taken his creative exploits onto the European stage. 

Milner set up eight strikes in the Champions League last term as Liverpool reached the final, breaking the record of seven previously held by Wayne Rooney and Neymar

Even in a time where over £60m is being spent on goalkeepers, its good to know that the likes of Milner are still quietly going about their business amongst some of the world's best players. 

The underrated utility man takes to the pitch once again on Monday as Liverpool travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace

